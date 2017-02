NEW YORK, March 30 The creator of an online networking platform for oil and gas professionals has been arrested on charges that he stole customer information from a website he founded and later sold to DHI Group Inc, U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday.

David Kent, who created Oilpro.com and previously founded Rigzone.com, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court with conspiracy and wire fraud. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)