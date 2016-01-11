(Repeats story published late on Jan. 8 with no changes to
text)
Jan 8 Goldman Sachs has diagnosed a new reason
for the sudden slump in energy industry sentiment this week:
talk of agility, not agony, among leading U.S. shale oil
producers speaking at the Wall Street bank's closed-door
conference.
In a research note following its Jan. 5-7 Global Energy
Conference in Miami, which was closed to the media, the analysts
said that investor sentiment "deteriorated further" during the
event for three reasons, including a view that drillers were
still overly optimistic about the potential for $50 oil.
"Investors felt producers were not being responsive to $35 a
barrel WTI (West Texas Intermediate crude oil) by focusing more
on their agility versus potential for their production to
decline," they wrote.
Unfavorable weather and weakness in the Chinese economy also
weighed on sentiment, the analysts said in a note entitled "Are
we there yet?". They also said Pioneer Natural Resources'
$1.4 billion equity offering this week "increased
investor concern that financial stress is insufficient to bring
oil markets back into balance".
While the note is focused on energy companies rather than
the oil market, it offers a new perspective on the dramatic 10
percent slump in crude prices this week that traders blamed on a
variety of other factors, including a dive in the Chinese stock
market and a sharp rise in U.S. gasoline stocks.
It also reinforces the core thesis underpinning the bank's
ultra-bearish outlook on the oil market. Its market analysts
have been warning that a $20 a barrel price shock may be
necessary to accelerate the slow-down in drilling and prevent
global inventories from overflowing with surplus crude oil.
So far, the U.S. shale oil drillers have proven stubbornly
optimistic about the outlook, doing everything they can to
maintain output even as cash dwindles and, in the process,
feeding the glut that has depressed global prices.
"Investors were looking for fear and trepidation from
producers but got agility and below-expected clarity instead,"
according to Friday's research note.
The analysts said that producers such as Continental
Resources Inc, Devon Energy Corp and Marathon
Oil Corp had assumed a $50 a barrel price, and indicated
they would have to cut back on spending if the forward price
curve dropped below that level. The balance of 2016 was trading
at around $38 a barrel on Friday.
None of the firms posted any material on their websites by
Friday.
It will likely take several more months to see whether the
response among drillers would be enough to shore up prices as
drillers get into the "mindset" of $40 crude, they wrote.
"At our conference, producers largely did not provide
specifics on what capex/ production would look like at $35/bbl
oil," they wrote. "Instead, producers spoke largely of their
agility to spend within cash flow and ... ramp up when needed."
And when might that be?
"Commentary suggested $50 per barrel WTI is now where
producers would raise activity."
