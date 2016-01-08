Jan 8 Investor confidence deteriorated this week
because shareholders felt producers were not being responsive to
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at $35 per barrel and were
focusing on their agility rather than potential production cuts,
Goldman Sachs analysts said.
Unfavorable weather and weak Chinese economy also weighed,
the analysts said in a note "Are we there yet?", based on
comments from a global energy conference the brokerage hosted in
Miami between Jan. 5-7.
A $1.4 billion equity offering by Pioneer Natural Resources
also increased investors' concerns that financial stress
is insufficient to bring oil markets back into balance, the
analysts said.
Commentary at the conference suggested oil producers could
raise activity if WTI hits $50 per barrel, the analysts
said.
Cash-strapped oil producers have put a tight lid on
exploration activity following a steep fall in oil prices since
June 2014.
The analysts said they were more confident of producers'
ability to sell assets in 2016.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)