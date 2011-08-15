JERUSALEM Aug 15 Israel's Oil Refineries (ORL) reported lower quarterly net profit on Monday, hurt by sharply higher crude oil prices.

Israel's largest refinery posted second-quarter net profit of $18.3 million, compared with $32.3 million a year earlier, on revenue up at $2.65 billion from $1.88 billion.

Financing expenses rose to $24 million from $4 million in the wake of higher debt and interest rates.

Oil Refineries' adjusted refining margin amounted to $1.30 a barrel, compared with the average Reuters' quoted Mediterranean Ural Cracking Margin for the second quarter of $1.6 a barrel.

In the second quarter of 2010, ORL, a subsidiary of Israel Corp , had a refining margin of $4.6 per barrel.

"The sharp rise in crude oil prices in international markets, which reached record levels not seen since the global crash in 2008, eroded ORL's refining margins during the quarter," said Chief Executive Pinhas Buchris.

The company signed a new natural gas supply deal in the quarter with the Yam Thetis group, which is developing natural gas fields off Israel's coast, due to repeated supply disruptions from Egypt.

"This additional supply agreement allowed the company to quickly switch over to natural gas with a continuous and reliable supply, thus enabling the company to meet the requirement of reducing emissions," Buchris said.

"This step also enabled ORL to save on its energy expenditures, having previously used fuel oil to power its facilities, and savings were already demonstrated towards the end of the second quarter," he added. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)