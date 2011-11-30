JERUSALEM Nov 30 Standard & Poor's Maalot
on Wednesday said it placed Israel's Oil Refineries on
CreditWatch with negative implications, citing high debt and
expectations of weak financial results in 2012.
The Israeli unit of rating agency S&P has an "A-" rating for
Oil Refineries, Israel's largest refiner, which last week
reported it moved to a third-quarter net loss of $24.6 million
compared with a $23.1 million profit a year earlier.
"Placing the rating on CreditWatch reflects our estimates
that low refining margins, which we have seen for the last six
months, are not expected to recover substantially in 2012," S&P
said, adding it would weigh lowering Oil Refineries' rating if
it believes the company cannot reduce its financial leverage to
a level compatible with an "A-" rating.
Oil Refineries is a subsidiary of Israel Corp.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)