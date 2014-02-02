UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ABU DHABI Feb 2 Egypt's state Food Industries Holding Company (FIHC) has issued an international tender to purchase 40,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, a Cairo-based trader said on Sunday.
The oil was sought for arrival between March 10-31, the trader said. The tender closes on Feb. 11. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources