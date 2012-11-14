* Oil sands emit 9 percent more greenhouse gases than
average oil
* Many other crudes in U.S. are similar
* Obama faces decision on Keystone XL crude pipeline
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 As President Barack Obama
faces a decision on whether to approve the Alberta-to-Texas
Keystone XL pipeline, a study said Canadian oil sands release
more planet-warming gases compared to other crudes than
originally thought.
Oil sands refined in the United States released 9 percent
more greenhouse gases last year than the average of other crudes
processed in the country, according to the study released
Wednesday by IHS CERA, an energy research group.
In 2010, the group estimated that the emissions from oil
sands refined in the United States were only 6 percent higher
than those from other crudes.
IHS CERA analyzed data from government, academic and
industry sources to that conclude oil sands were more carbon
intensive than thought two years ago.
Many environmentalists oppose oil sands crude projects
because they believe the fuel is higher in emissions.
Still, IHS CERA played down the findings in the updated
report. When it comes to emissions, oil sands crude is still in
the league of many crude oils refined in the United States
including petroleum from Venezuela, Nigeria, Iraq and heavy oil
from California, the group said.
"Although the numbers have shifted slightly ... the relative
position of the oil sands compared to all the other sources of
crude hasn't changed much," said IHS CERA director Jackie
Forrest, an author of the report called "Oil Sands, Greenhouse
Gases, and U.S. Oil Supply: Getting the Numbers Right -- 2012
Update."
Canada's energy sector is seeking new markets for its oil
sands crude, with such projects as TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL pipeline to Texas and Enbridge Inc's
Northern Gateway pipeline to Canada's Pacific Coast.
Obama blocked the Keystone XL in January, citing
environmental concerns about the project in Nebraska. Obama will
likely decide on the project, which supporters say will offer
thousands of jobs, early in his second term.
Ahead of Obama's decision, green groups hope to persuade the
administration that stopping the Keystone XL could reduce
emissions by keeping some Canadian crude in the ground.
The Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental
group, has said life cycle emissions of oil sands are 8 to 37
percent higher than other crudes processed in the United States.
Responding to the IHS Cera report Bill McKibben, an author
and environmental activist, called "tar sands fuel is the
dirtiest fuel on Earth." His group plans to protest at the
White House on Sunday about climate and Keystone XL.
Oil sands supporters say even if Keystone XL is stopped the
Canadian petroleum will eventually be sent to the United States
in other pipelines or get sent to other buyers such as China,
making the "keep it underground" argument moot.
One supporter said the IHS CERA report simply reflected more
accurate data now available.
Greg Stringham, vice president of the Canadian Association
of Petroleum Producers, the industry's main lobby group, said he
is not alarmed by the higher average.
"We see it as being a similar range," compared to the
earlier study, Stringham said. "But it does show that we need to
push on the technology side to make sure that we continue to
drive down to our objective to get that number smaller," he
said.