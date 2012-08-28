SINGAPORE Aug 28 Oil Search will offer
600,000 barrels of Kutubu crude to load in mid-October as it has
resumed operations at a shipping terminal in Papua New Guinea
after about three weeks of repairs, a company official said.
"We will have one cargo loading in mid-October and the
September cargo will be loading in early October," Ann Diamant,
the company's spokeswoman said in an e-mail.
The resumption will ease a tightening of prompt light sweet
crude supply in Asia which, together with strong refining
margins and less arbitrage supply from the Atlantic Basin, had
pushed up prices for similar grades.
Oil Search stopped production of about 5,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of Kutubu crude in early August after shutting the Kumul
terminal due to an oil leak.
The producer was restoring crude production at the fields
last week after the terminal resumed operation on Aug. 22, the
company said.
It had delayed the loading of two cargoes that were sold for
August and September by a few weeks, an industry source said.
