Dec 1 ExxonMobil's Papua New
Guinea liquefied natural gas project is facing a cost increase
of over 4 percent to $15.7 billion due to the impact of a
stronger Australian dollar on capital costs, Exxon's project
partners said on Thursday.
Australia's Oil Search which has a 29 percent stake
in the Papua New Guinea (PNG) LNG project, said despite the
foreign exchange impacts the venture on track to achieve first
sales in 2014.
"We are pleased that, despite today's highly competitive
construction environment, the operator has confirmed the project
schedule and that apart from exchange rates impacts, which, as
highlighted previously, we have been monitoring for some time,
the budget is largely unchanged," Peter Botten, managing
director of Oil Search said in a statement.
Existing debt finance facilities would cover the increased
debt component and it had ample liquidity to meet the higher
equity contribution, Oil Search said. The project is funded with
70 percent debt and the rest in equity.
With LNG project costs rising in the region, the
announcement did not surprise some industry watchers.
"We do not consider the announcement to be a material
surprise, and consider the reiterated start-up timing to be
positive," Mark Wiseman, an analyst with Goldman Sachs in Sydney
said in a note.
LNG project costs have risen rapidly in neighbouring
Australia as the strong Australian dollar and a booming
resources sector in the region push up prices.
Inpex's Ichthys project off the coast of northern Australia
is the latest to signal a cost blow-out of at least 50 percent
from its original cost estimate of $20 billion.
Other PNG LNG project partners include the state-owned
National Petroleum Company of PNG which owns a 16.8 percent
stake, Santos with 13.5 percent, Nippon Oil Exploration
with a 4.7 percent stake, and PNG landowner group Mineral
Resources Development Company owns 2.8 percent.
