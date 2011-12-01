(Adds details)

Dec 1 ExxonMobil's Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas project is facing a cost increase of over 4 percent to $15.7 billion due to the impact of a stronger Australian dollar on capital costs, Exxon's project partners said on Thursday.

Australia's Oil Search which has a 29 percent stake in the Papua New Guinea (PNG) LNG project, said despite the foreign exchange impacts the venture on track to achieve first sales in 2014.

"We are pleased that, despite today's highly competitive construction environment, the operator has confirmed the project schedule and that apart from exchange rates impacts, which, as highlighted previously, we have been monitoring for some time, the budget is largely unchanged," Peter Botten, managing director of Oil Search said in a statement.

Existing debt finance facilities would cover the increased debt component and it had ample liquidity to meet the higher equity contribution, Oil Search said. The project is funded with 70 percent debt and the rest in equity.

With LNG project costs rising in the region, the announcement did not surprise some industry watchers.

"We do not consider the announcement to be a material surprise, and consider the reiterated start-up timing to be positive," Mark Wiseman, an analyst with Goldman Sachs in Sydney said in a note.

LNG project costs have risen rapidly in neighbouring Australia as the strong Australian dollar and a booming resources sector in the region push up prices.

Inpex's Ichthys project off the coast of northern Australia is the latest to signal a cost blow-out of at least 50 percent from its original cost estimate of $20 billion.

Other PNG LNG project partners include the state-owned National Petroleum Company of PNG which owns a 16.8 percent stake, Santos with 13.5 percent, Nippon Oil Exploration with a 4.7 percent stake, and PNG landowner group Mineral Resources Development Company owns 2.8 percent.