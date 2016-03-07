(Repeats with no changes. Karen Braun is a Reuters market
analyst. Views expressed are her own)
By Karen Braun
LONDON, March 7 As grain and oilseed stocks
continue to swell worldwide, rapeseed supply has been waning and
is expected to tighten further in 2016/17.
The global stockpile of rapeseed has shrunk by 30 percent
over the last year, and with lacklustre harvest prospects for
this year, analysts have proposed that rapeseed prices are
likely to rise through mid-2017.
Rapeseed, also called canola for certain variants, is known
for its rich oil content. The oil is a primary ingredient in
Europe's growing biofuel industry and is one of the major
vegetable oils for human consumption globally. As a meal, it is
a high-protein animal feed used mainly in China and Europe.
But falling supply may not necessarily mean higher demand.
Rapeseed will find itself in competition with cheaper, more
abundant oilseeds like soybeans, and demand may be carved out
even further by low crude oil prices (tmsnrt.rs/1W0rJfg).
Unless a huge drought emerges this spring and ultimately
vaporizes world supply, there may be too many unknowns at this
point to determine whether rapeseed prices will sustain or even
increase into 2017.
WHAT WE KNOW
The things we know now are that world rapeseed supply has
been falling, 2015/16 demand is expected to decrease from the
previous year, and that prospects for the 2016 rapeseed harvest
are nothing extraordinary so far (tmsnrt.rs/1npIzbI).
The rapeseed outlook for 2016/17 is not overly optimistic
for the European Union, the world's largest producer and
consumer of rapeseed and its byproducts. Planted area for the
autumn-sown oilseed is expected to be slightly down from last
year and at least 6 percent down from the recent average.
Planted area in major exporter Ukraine suffered immensely
due to extremely dry conditions in the autumn. As a result, the
harvest volume could be cut by up to one-third on the year,
before factoring in any potential gains or losses to yield.
Lower harvest prospects on the Eurasian continent will
further draw down the falling supply there. Rapeseed ending
stocks in the EU are expected to be halved in 2015/16 to the
lowest levels in 12 years.
Globally, both rapeseed and rapeseed meal stocks could be
reduced by nearly one-third in 2015/16. The decline in oil
stocks is a more modest 12 percent, owing to a record crush in
the world's largest canola and canola oil supplier, Canada.
Though global supply is down, rapeseed demand is also
expected to decrease in 2015/16, as it will lose ground to
competitors. Recent oilseed crush statistics in the EU perhaps
provide a good example.
Monthly data released by Fediol, a federation representing
Europe's vegetable oil industry, suggests that between August
and January, the rapeseed crush fell by 5 percent over the same
period one year prior. But the soybean crush gained 11 percent,
and 22 percent over two years ago (tmsnrt.rs/1W0qPQ1).
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
There is more uncertainty around the 2016 rapeseed harvest
in countries that have not yet planted and how global demand is
likely to shape up for 2016/17.
Rapeseed's key role in Europe's biodiesel industry links
demand and prices to those of crude oil. Lower crude prices are
thought to have a negative impact on biodiesel demand and thus
production.
The consensus view in the market is that the price of crude
is unlikely to rise significantly in 2016, which may ultimately
reduce rapeseed demand. But because the biofuel
industry is relatively new, there is not a wealth of history
linking oilseed and crude fundamentals, so the impact on
rapeseed and other oilseeds is not entirely decided.
China, the world's leading rapeseed importer, holds pieces
of the puzzle on both the supply and demand sides. For one, the
elimination of the minimum support prices by the government last
September has caused domestic prices to drop, making several
crops less attractive to produce. As such, the Chinese rapeseed
sown area is expected to drop about 10 percent from last year,
which would seemingly stimulate imports.
One of the goals of Beijing's move last year was to
hopefully draw down China's massive grain and oilseed stocks.
China is currently sitting on two-thirds of the world's rapeseed
oil, so the reduction of the domestic rapeseed crop in 2016 may
not translate into increased international demand.
Low soybean prices have led many Chinese livestock producers
to replace rapemeal with soymeal. But not all industries have
the luxury to make this substitution, namely the fishing
industry, and this adds another grey area to the unclear picture
of Chinese rapeseed demand into 2017.
The canola growing season is still far away for Canada,
which exports two-thirds of the world's canola. Current market
expectations are rather mixed, and we will not have more clarity
on this until Statistics Canada releases its yearly seeding
intention report on April 21.
Australia also has yet to sow its crop, but the early
outlook is promising for the world's second largest rapeseed
supplier. Australia's agriculture bureau stated last week that
the harvest may rise up to 11 percent on the year.
All things considered, the 2016 global rapeseed harvest is
far too early to call, but even if overall planted area ends up
being down, it doesn't mean that yield cannot make up for some
of that loss. The average growth in global rapeseed yield is
about 2 percent per year, but good weather can add an extra 10
percent.
(Editing by David Evans)