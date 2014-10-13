UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HAMBURG Oct 13 Germany's Anklam oil mill has stopped production after a fire on Friday but output is expected to resume this week, a spokesman said on Monday.
The mill processes about 70,000 tonnes of rapeseed annually.
"Damage was not serious and output is expected to start again this week," said a spokesman for the mill's owner, German farming group KTG Agrar AG. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources