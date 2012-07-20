* Schlumberger Q2 EPS $1.05 vs Street view $1.00
* Baker Hughes Q2 EPS $1.00 vs Street view 77 cents
* Strength in Gulf of Mexico and outside North America
* Schlumberger shares up 1.9 pct, Baker leaps 8.7 pct
(Adds comments from Schlumberger, analyst, updates shares)
By Braden Reddall
July 20 Schlumberger Ltd and Baker
Hughes Inc, the No. 1 and No. 3 oilfield service
companies, posted higher-than-expected profits as revenue piled
up outside North America despite dark clouds looming over the
world economy.
A surprising bounceback in U.S. operations for Baker Hughes
sparked a nearly 9 percent leap in its shares to above $45. But
the shares remain $3 short of where they were before the
company's March profit warning about its customers' exodus out
of U.S. natural gas fields.
The Baker Hughes-compiled U.S. rig count has remained steady
as natural gas reductions have been offset by more oil drilling.
But the count outside North America hit 1,285 in June, its
highest level since 1985, lifted by the inclusion of some 80
rigs in Iraq that expanded the Middle East count by a quarter.
Baker Hughes stuck with its forecast for 8 percent growth in
the international count this year, excluding the Iraqi rigs,
while Schlumberger expects more than 10 percent growth.
But Morningstar analyst Stephen Ellis said he was concerned
that macroeconomic headwinds from Europe and China may weigh
down oil prices and lead to more challenging results overseas.
Schlumberger Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard, while generally
upbeat on the quarterly conference call, also pointed to
potential obstacles for international growth.
"We saw significant volatility in the second quarter in
terms of the global markets," Kibsgaard said. "That volatility
could bring some more caution into some of the operators, how
they plan to go forward with activity."
Investment cycles outside the volatile U.S. and Canadian
oilfields are generally smoother, and analysts said Schlumberger
got a particularly big lift from Europe and Africa last quarter.
Kibsgaard said North Africa and Russia remain promising, and
he could not point to any disappointing regions. Assuming no
macroeconomic issues, he expects pricing to continue improving
this year.
GULF RETURN
Both companies hailed the return of Gulf of Mexico drilling
to levels seen before the disastrous oil spill there two years
ago, and Baker Hughes CEO Martin Craighead expects five more
deepwater rigs to join the 24 already there later this year.
Schlumberger's second-quarter net profit rose to $1.40
billion, or $1.05 per share, from $1.34 billion, or 98 cents per
share, a year earlier. Analysts' average forecast was $1.00 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased 16 percent to $10.45 billion, of which
two-thirds was earned outside North America.
Profit growth for Houston-based Baker Hughes was also driven
by Europe, as well as better-than-expected earnings in its home
market. Overall, it earned $439 million, or $1 per share, while
analysts had expected 77 cents a share.
Brokerage Tudor Pickering Holt described the results as
"very good, especially against low expectations."
Like other U.S. hydraulic fracturing players, Baker was hit
by a leap in the price of guar, a key ingredient in fracking
fluid, as well as the shift to U.S. oil basins in response to
decade-low natural gas prices.
U.S. fracking leader Halliburton Co, which reports
earnings on Monday, warned in June that North American profit
margins were hit hard by the guar shortage.
Craighead said guar prices, after peaking at $12 per pound
in the second quarter, had come down to about $5 per pound in
the last few weeks. But Baker Hughes said that would not help
much this quarter as it must still use up pricier inventory.
Kibsgaard said it was clear that fracking profit margins
would continue to decline in the third quarter, which he hoped
would be offset by greater activity in the Gulf of Mexico.
"We are obviously well positioned to offset the hydraulic
fracturing, but to what extent we can do it is still a bit
uncertain," he said.
Baker Hughes shares jumped 8.7 percent to $45.38 in morning
trading, while Schlumberger rose 1.9 percent. Halliburton
climbed 2.5 percent.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Additional
reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by John
Wallace)