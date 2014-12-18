NEW YORK Dec 18 Secondary loan market gains in
January, a typically profitable month for investors, could be
muted in early 2015 if the recent oil price rout and ensuing
drag prolongs into the New Year.
"There should still be some technical support in January,"
said Steven Oh, global head of fixed income at PineBridge
Investments. "But given negative sentiment, that technical
uplift may only offset the current downside pressure, resulting
in a leveling off in January rather than price increases."
Historically, in January, investors welcome a bump in
secondary prices, which rise as a result of a hike in demand and
limited primary loan opportunities. In 2011, loans returned 1.97
percent in January, the second-largest return that year. In
2012, loans got a 2.2 percent boost, the largest rise of the
year. In 2013, loans saw 1.06 percent gain, also the largest for
the year. This year, the January effect returned 0.65 percent,
set to be the second-biggest month behind May's 0.69 percent.
December has proven to be a rough period for secondary
prices, and the loan market is heading into the New Year against
serious headwinds. Crude prices, which have tumbled almost 50
percent from June, with the benchmark U.S. oil prices trading at
$56.43 a barrel on Wednesday, have dragged loans down. After
OPEC's decision late November not to support oil prices with
production cuts, the average bid in the overall market fell to
97.16 on Wednesday, the lowest since September of 2012 (it was
97.11 on Sep 11, 2012). Rattled retail investors also pulled an
outsized $1.05 billion out of bank loan mutual funds the week
ended December 10, which was also bad news for the secondary
prices.
"Three weeks ago, I would have absolutely expected the
January effect," says Beth MacLean, executive vice President and
bank loan portfolio manager at PIMCO.
Specifically, January 2015 is expected to have a limited new
issue calendar. While some M&A deals may be announced, the
financing will take some time to hit the market. Meanwhile,
demand may be supported by continued new collateralized loan
obligation (CLO) formation. Talks of two mangers planning large
"sprint and print deals," whereby CLO debt and equity tranches
are raised prior to a manager putting together a full portfolio,
may provide immediate buying power to offset potential retail
outflows. Loan participants do expect some benefit - albeit
muted - when investors are flush with cash to make purchases and
companies crank out new loan.
The secondary market behavior may come down to oil prices
stabilizing. On a relative value, loans have become attractive
and the rest of the market should get a boost as buyer start to
step back-in if crude finds a floor, loan sources say.
"Once oil stops the downward spiral, then one can assess the
valuation," predicts MacLean. "If you see that, it bodes very
well for the loan market."
Battered oil-related loan names could see a lift even if oil
prices settle at current levels. Not only have those prices seen
the sharpest decline, with some quoted in the 70s from the 90s
perch a few weeks back, which are indicative marks of the
perceived value in the market and not necessarily where these
names are transacting.
"True two-way flows are not very substantial and these are
price discovery marks. If the market firms back up in January
with real money buyers, we would expect to see improving price
levels based on their support," says Robert Dial, managing
director and head of high-yield credit at NYL Investors LLC.
The Federal Reserve may also boost the loan market by way of
higher interest rates. The more vocal U.S. central bankers
become about rising rates, the greater potential for floating
rate loans to attract investor cash.
"You may see money coming back in looking to take advantage
of that dynamic," said Dial.
Loans, however, could still trade off from unanticipated
geopolitical events. If investors become spooked, loans will
trade off with other risk assets.
"Geopolitical issues are less germane to what's going on
credit-wise in the loan market. But geopolitical issues will
have an impact if investors flock out of anything with risk and
seek safe heavens like Treasuries," Dial said.
