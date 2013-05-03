(Adds detail on spill cause and estimate on volume)
May 3 A black sheen discovered in a storm drain
in southeastern Michigan on Thursday was most likely the result
of motor oil dumping and was not a crude oil spill, local police
said.
Lieutenant Luke Riley of the Sterling Heights police
department said the spill was contained by booms in the Red Run
drain, which leads into the nearby Clinton River near Warren,
about 20 miles north of Detroit
Warren Mayor James Fouts said the spill was estimated at 50
gallons of oil-based product.
Police and fire departments were investigating to determine
if the spill was intentional and if criminal charges would be
sought.
