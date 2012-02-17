* First government settlement related to Deepwater Horizon
* Largest penalty under U.S. Clean Water Act-Justice Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 Mitsui & Co Ltd's
MOEX Offshore agreed with the U.S. Justice Department
to pay at least $90 million to settle some of its liability in
the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the first government settlement
involving the BP Plc Macondo well.
MOEX will pay $70 million in civil penalties for violations
of the Clean Water Act and spend at least $20 million on
conservation projects in the Gulf states, the Justice Department
said on Friday.
The settlement comes just 10 days before the civil trial
starts in New Orleans to assign blame for the disaster, the
largest offshore oil spill in U.S. history. The accident, which
led to almost 5 million barrels of oil spilling, killed 11
people aboard the drilling rig.
BP itself has set aside more than $40 billion to cover
spill-related costs. The company has been trying to reach its
own settlement with the Obama administration, but whether it can
succeed by the Feb. 27 trial is still uncertain.
"We believe that all parties would like to settle before the
trial date. However, we believe it is still not a given that all
of the parties can meet and resolve the various issues," said
Angie Sedita, a managing director of equity research at UBS.
Separately, BP and Schlumberger-owned drilling
fluids specialist M-I Swaco agreed to dismiss Deepwater
Horizon-related claims against each other, pending court
approval.
In the MOEX settlement, $45 million of the civil penalties
will go to the federal government and the remaining $25 million
will go to the states affected by the oil that polluted their
Gulf waters and washed up onshore: Louisiana, Texas,
Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.
The Justice Department said it was the largest civil penalty
under the Clean Water Act and emphasized the MOEX settlement did
not affect others involved in the Deepwater Horizon spill.
"This landmark settlement is an important step - but only a
first step - toward achieving accountability and protecting the
future of the Gulf ecosystem by funding critical habitat
preservation projects," Attorney General Eric Holder said in a
statement.
The company, which previously owned a 10 percent stake in
the Macondo well, settled with BP last year and agreed to pay
$1.1 billion toward the cleanup costs.
"MOEX held only a small share of the Macondo well and had no
role in the Deepwater Horizon tragedy," said David Uhlmann, a
professor at Michigan University Law School and former chief of
the Justice Department's environmental crimes section.
"It makes sense that MOEX is not paying billions in
penalties, but the settlement amount is extremely small given
the enormous economic losses and natural resource damages caused
by the Gulf oil spill," he said.
The proposed settlement was filed in federal court in
Louisiana and is subject to approval by a judge.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.
