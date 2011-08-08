Aug 8 Some of the 30-plus deepwater rigs that
were in the Gulf of Mexico have moved to other markets, first
because of a U.S. halt called in May 2010 after BP Plc's (BP.L)
well blowout, and then because of the lack of permits in the
months after the moratorium was lifted.
Below are rigs which had been contracted to work in the
U.S. Gulf of Mexico that were moved to other regions.
* Noble Corp (NE.N) said on Aug. 8 that the Noble Paul
Romano rig received a 180-day contract from Gujarat State
Petroleum Corp Ltd to drill off the Egyptian coast. The rig had
been idle in the Gulf of Mexico since June 2010; the day rate is
$325,000. [ID:nN1E77709P]
* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO.N) said on July 9,
2010, that the Ocean Endeavor, contracted to earn about
$290,000 per day from Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N) in the Gulf of
Mexico, would move to Egypt under a new deal with Burullus Gas Co.
[ID:nN09154557]
* Diamond said three days later it would move the Ocean
Confidence, under contract to Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N), from the
Gulf to the Republic of Congo. [ID:nN12212133] The rig is now
drilling wells for Cobalt International Energy Inc (CIE.N) off
Angola, but is due to return to U.S. waters in October.
* Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX(RIG.N), the world's largest
offshore drilling contractor, said on Sept. 1 it had moved its
Marianas rig, under contract to Italy's Eni (ENI.MI), from the
Gulf to work off Africa. [ID:nN01152276]
* Transocean said on Sept. 14 that its Discoverer Americas,
under contract to Norway's Statoil (STL.OL), had left for Egypt
[ID:nN14103743], though it returned to the Gulf in March.
* Ensco Plc (ESV.N) said on Dec. 1 its newly built 8503 rig,
under contract with Cobalt, would work for Tullow Oil Plc (TLW.L)
off French Guiana. [ID:nN01131883] The contract runs until Aug.
11.
* Pride International Inc's newly built Deep Ocean Ascension,
under contract with BP, was due to move to the Mediterranean Sea
from the Gulf of Mexico this quarter.
* Noble Corp said on Jan. 27, 2011, that the Clyde Boudreaux
would move to Brazil for a year at a knock-down rate of $290,000
per day to work for Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) in mid-April,
and it expected more to follow. [ID:nN27125865]
* Diamond said on June 14 the Ocean Monarch would leave the
U.S. Gulf of Mexico later this year to start work in November
on a three-month contract with BP in Vietnam. [ID:nN14250968]
(Compiled by Braden Reddall and Anna Driver)