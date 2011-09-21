MOBILE, Ala., Sept 20 Oil mats submerged in the seabed more than a year after the biggest oil spill in U.S. history pose a long-term threat to coastal ecosystems across the northern Gulf of Mexico, according to Auburn University researchers.

A study released on Tuesday by the school's engineering department showed that tar balls churned to the surface by Tropical Storm Lee and deposited along Alabama beaches this month had "essentially identical" chemical composition as samples taken from mats after the BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) oil spill from the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig blowout.

The civil engineering study -- conducted before, during and after the tropical storm's landfall on Alabama beaches -- indicated the spill's remnants were largely unchanged 17 months after the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded and sank off the coast of Louisiana.

The data directly linked the recently deposited tar balls to the 2010 spill of more than 200 million gallons of oil.

"The data question the validity of the widely held belief that submerged oil from the Deepwater Horizon accident is substantially weathered and thus depleted of most polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons," the study said.

"Also, it supports the hypothesis that submerged oil may continue to pose some level of long-term risk to nearshore ecosystems," it said.

BP spokesman Scott Dean said the Auburn research has not had any immediate effect on the oil company's ongoing response to the spill.

"We're looking at the study, but it doesn't change our commitment to the response," Dean said. "We'll continue to have crews out collecting tar balls as the reports come in."

BP said it sent teams to assess the clean-up to the affected areas after Tropical Storm Lee and provided additional cleanup crews. (Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Vicki Allen)