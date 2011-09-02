Sept 2 Halliburton Co said it was suing BP Plc in Texas state court for "negligent misrepresentation, business disparagement and defamation" related to the Macondo oil spill in April 2010, the worst offshore spill in U.S. history.

Halliburton said in a statement it also moved to amend its claims against BP in the multi-district litigation in New Orleans, Louisiana, to include fraud.

The provider of products and services to the energy industry said these allegations were based on BP providing inaccurate information prior to Halliburton carrying out cementing services the day before the disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

"Halliburton remains confident that all the work it performed with respect to the Macondo well was completed in accordance with BP's specifications for its well construction plan and instructions, and that Halliburton is fully indemnified under the contract," the company said. (Writing by Ian Geoghegan in Bangalore)