Feb 16 Oilfield services company Oil States International Inc posted a better-than-expected profit for the tenth straight quarter as increased domestic drilling boosted sales at its tubular services business.

October-December net income attributable to Oil States rose to $94.3 million, or $1.72 a share, from $50.6 million, or 94 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 43 percent to $995.8 million.

Revenue at its tubular services business, which made up more than a third of total the revenue, grew 30 percent.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 a share, excluding items, on revenue of $966 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Houston-based company's shares, which have gained more than 75 percent of their value since October, closed at $84.63 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)