Feb 16 Oilfield services company Oil
States International Inc posted a better-than-expected
profit for the tenth straight quarter as increased domestic
drilling boosted sales at its tubular services business.
October-December net income attributable to Oil States rose
to $94.3 million, or $1.72 a share, from $50.6 million, or 94
cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 43 percent to $995.8 million.
Revenue at its tubular services business, which made up more
than a third of total the revenue, grew 30 percent.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 a share,
excluding items, on revenue of $966 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Houston-based company's shares, which have gained more
than 75 percent of their value since October, closed at $84.63
on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)