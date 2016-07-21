COLUMN-Hedge funds prepare for possible border tax adjustment on U.S. oil imports: Kemp
LONDON, Jan 30 Hedge funds seem to be quietly positioning for the possible imposition of a border tax adjustment on imports of crude oil into the United States.
JAKARTA, July 21 Indonesia plans to start installing tanks for its strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) and filling them this year with the goal of covering 30 days worth of emergency stocks eventually, the energy minister said on Thursday.
"This year we already got an allocation of 800 billion rupiah ($61.07 million) from the state budget for the SPR, so we can start to have it this year," Energy Minister Sudirman Said told reporters.
He said the ministry has the necessary funding to purchase and store around 1.6 million barrels of crude at current prices. That represents 1-1.5 days worth of emergency reserves, according to the ministry.
The government is working on identifying the location for the storage, and whether state-owned Pertamina or another company will operate it.
Over the next five years, Indonesia wants to build up its SPR to cover 30 days worth of crude, estimated at around 45 million barrels.
"The SPR is in case of an energy crisis and emergency situations, such as when crude prices increase significantly, a tsunami, or refinery troubles," said Wirtmaja Puja, director general of oil and gas. ($1 = 13,099.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Ryan Woo)
LONDON, Jan 30 Hedge funds seem to be quietly positioning for the possible imposition of a border tax adjustment on imports of crude oil into the United States.
LONDON, Jan 30 The United States will switch course on climate change and pull out of a global pact to cut emissions, said Myron Ebell, who headed U.S. President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) transition team until his inauguration.
STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 Sweden's government has dropped its objections to a plan by Russia's Gazprom to use the port of Karlshamn in southern Sweden as a base for the construction of its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Swedish public radio reported on Monday.