SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Independent tank operator Oiltanking has sold a 289,000 cubic metre storage facility in Merak, Indonesia, to a local company, the firm said on Tuesday.

Oiltanking sold the facility to a locally owned Indonesian company active in the oil and coal shipping industry in August, a company spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.

She declined to disclose the selling price or any other details.

Oiltanking is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls AG, a privately owned German company. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Jane Xie; Editing by Alan Raybould)