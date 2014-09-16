Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Independent tank operator Oiltanking has sold a 289,000 cubic metre storage facility in Merak, Indonesia, to a local company, the firm said on Tuesday.
Oiltanking sold the facility to a locally owned Indonesian company active in the oil and coal shipping industry in August, a company spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.
She declined to disclose the selling price or any other details.
Oiltanking is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls AG, a privately owned German company. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Jane Xie; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
FRANKFURT, March 19 Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
BEIJING, March 18 The chairman of China's privately-held Anbang Insurance Group said at the China Development Forum on Saturday he is bullish on investing in Europe despite great uncertainty over issues including refugees, economic challenges and rising populism.