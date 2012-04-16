* Expansion project to cost $104 mln
* Will take co's new storage capacity to 22 mln barrels
April 16 Oiltanking Partners L.P.,
which stores and transports crude oil and refined products, said
it will spend $104 million to expand crude oil storage capacity
at its Houston terminaling facility.
Once complete, the new storage capacity of the company will
stand at 22 million barrels, it said.
Oiltanking Partners said it can also accommodate the
construction of an additional 3 million barrels of storage
capacity to meet future needs.
The project -- expected to resume services in the fourth
quarter of 2013 -- will immediately add to the company's
earnings.
Houston's importance as a key terminal has grown in recent
years as Gulf Coast refiners handle rising volumes of oil from
shale fields in North Dakota and Texas.
"The dramatic increase in domestic crude oil production has
created a growing need for storage capacity by oil producers and
marketers attracted to premium Gulf Coast crude oil pricing and
our local refinery customers," Chief Executive Carlin Conner
said in a statement.
Shares of the company, valued at $1.17 billion, closed at
$30.05 on the New York Stock Exchange, on Friday.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)