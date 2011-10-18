BANGKOK Oct 18 Thailand's Oishi Group Pcl :

* Cuts its 2011 net profit and sales forecasts due to impact from floods, which have forced the company to close a food and beverage plant at Nava Nakorn estate, President Matthew Kichodhan told reporters

* Expects 2011 sales growth of 10-20 percent versus earlier forecast 20 percent after it temporilary shut its plant from Oct. 17

* Cuts its fourth-quarter sales target to 2.0-2.5 billion baht ($65-81 million) from 3 billion baht due to impact from floods

* Says it may stop production for 3-6 months in worst-case scenario

* Has inventory for food division of 11-14 days and 30 days for beverage division; its Nava Nakorn plant produces 64 million units of beverage products a month

* Says its plant at Amata industrial estate runs normally at 15 million bottles a month($1 = 30.66 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)