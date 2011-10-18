BANGKOK Oct 18 Thailand's Oishi Group Pcl
:
* Cuts its 2011 net profit and sales forecasts due to impact
from floods, which have forced the company to close a food and
beverage plant at Nava Nakorn estate, President
Matthew Kichodhan told reporters
* Expects 2011 sales growth of 10-20 percent versus earlier
forecast 20 percent after it temporilary shut its plant from
Oct. 17
* Cuts its fourth-quarter sales target to 2.0-2.5 billion
baht ($65-81 million) from 3 billion baht due to impact from
floods
* Says it may stop production for 3-6 months in worst-case
scenario
* Has inventory for food division of 11-14 days and 30 days
for beverage division; its Nava Nakorn plant produces 64 million
units of beverage products a month
* Says its plant at Amata industrial estate runs normally at
15 million bottles a month($1 = 30.66 Baht)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)