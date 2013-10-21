Oct 21 Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd
* Hong Kong's Oi Wah pawnshop says net profit up
28.7 percent y/y for 6 mths ended Aug
* Says its pawn loan business fell slightly as company was
cautious in granting pawn loans due to falling gold prices
* Says mortgage loan business to grow as clients with
short-term financial needs have difficulty getting loans from
authorised institutions
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/qaj93v
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)