BRIEF-Boxer Capital reports 5.3 pct passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics
* Boxer Capital LLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc as of March 20 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mZu8Mb) Further company coverage:
July 16 Ojas Asset Reconstruction Lmited : * Says approved to increase borrowing powers up to 500 million rupees * Reconstruction company ltd - board approves sub-division of equity shares in
ratio of 1:10 * Source text:bit.ly/1O8mpT5 * Further company coverage
March 23 Music-streaming service SoundCloud Ltd said on Thursday it had raised $70 million in debt from Ares Capital, Kreos Capital and Davidson Technology.