PRAGUE Nov 10 Czech coal miner OKD, which is
under insolvency proceedings, has filed a lawsuit against its
owner New World Resources (NWR) and former NWR co-owner Zdenek
Bakala demanding payment of 24.5 billion crowns ($987 million).
An OKD spokesman said the lawsuit was filed with the
regional court in the Czech Republic city of Ostrava and that
the company's creditors had been notified. He gave no further
details.
A spokesman for businessman Bakala's BM Management said it
only knew of the legal action from the media and was seeking
more information.
An NWR representative was not immediately available for
comment.
OKD has been in insolvency since May and its administrator
has started to look for investors to take over the business to
continue operations at some of its mines for several more years
before undergoing a managed closure.
NWR shareholders voted this month to liquidate NWR, which
has struggled to contend with low coal prices, and the company
has been delisted from the Prague and London stock exchanges.
Bakala relinquished his co-ownership in February by returning
his shares for free.
($1 = 24.8230 Czech crowns)
