MOSCOW Feb 17 Russian hypermarket chain O'Key said on Friday it would pay $0.10 per share in interim dividends for 2012.

Total dividend payment will amount to $27.6 million, the company said in a statement. It is the only Russian listed food retailer that pays dividends.

Local dividend payments will be made on Feb. 17 to the shareholders on record as of Feb. 15, 2012, it said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)