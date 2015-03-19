* To open at least 20 budget stores in 2015

MOSCOW, March 19 Russian food retailer O'Key is launching a new budget store format this year and opening fewer hypermarkets, it said on Thursday, as crisis-battered consumers increasingly favour discount shops.

The company, which has so far focused on hypermarkets, saw customers switch to budget retailers such as Lenta and Magnit last year as the Russian economy weakened and a slump in the rouble fuelled inflation.

O'Key plans to open at least 20 Da! (Yes!) budget stores this year and 50 in 2016, Chief Executive Tony Maher said. It had previously planned to open about 35 budget stores in 2015.

"With the current cost of borrowing being so high, we have retuned our near-term expansion plans and prioritised our project pipeline," Maher said on a conference call. "We see (the discount) format delivering substantial upside in the future."

O'Key plans to open five to seven hypermarkets this year, down from nine openings in 2014, and will add five smaller supermarkets, Maher said.

He forecast sales growth "in the low teens" in 2015 and a flat core profit margin, adding that the retailer would focus on maintaining customer traffic in existing stores.

"Over the last number of years our price competitiveness was not as sharp as it needed to be and we are addressing that but that takes time to filter through to shoppers," Maher said.

For 2014, O'Key reported nine percent sales growth to 152 billion roubles, primarily driven by increased selling space. Like-for-like sales fell 0.2 percent.

On Thursday, the retailer posted a five percent rise in 2014 net profit to 5.2 billion roubles ($86.5 million), helped by a tax refund. Pretax income fell 7.8 percent due to foreign exchange losses and higher financing costs as the company's debt rose 88 percent to 32 billion roubles.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2.2 percent to 11.3 billion roubles with the EBITDA margin slipping to 7.4 percent from 7.9 percent a year earlier.

