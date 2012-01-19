* FY 2011 like-for-like sales up 5.3 pct vs 7.7 pct in 2010

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Jan 19 Russian retailer O'Key's fourth quarter sales out-performed the year as a whole as shoppers flocked to take advantage of seasonal promotional offerings and lower prices capped by falling inflation.

O'Key said its like-for-like sales grew 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter compared to 5.3 percent in the whole of 2011 -- a year tainted by a deadly accident at one of its hypermarkets and a sharp slowdown in food prices.

The company credited a marketing campaign for a 1.5 percent increase in the number of transactions in the fourth quarter and a 3.6 percent rise in December alone.

"O'Key's fourth-quarter results were good on LFL traffic (number of customers) growth ... supported by promotional activity. This is a turnaround from -0.8 percent in nine months of 2011," said Svetlana Sukhanova, analyst at UBS.

Its shares were up 3.76 percent by 1350 GMT, outperforming larger rivals Magnit and X5 Retail Group.

Magnit this month reported a marked slowdown in like-for-like sales growth for the fourth quarter -- to 3.1 percent from 7.6 percent in the previous period.

O'Key, Russia's no. 4 retailer by sales, had to temporarily shut its 15 St Petersburg hypermarkets in January 2011 after a roof collapse at one of them killed one person and injured several others, hurting early year sales.

Lower food inflation restricted prices in the second half, a factor that affected all Russian retailers including larger rivals Magnit and X5.

O'Key's full year like-for-like sales growth of 5.3 percent was lower than the 7.7 percent recorded in 2010.

"In the first half their LFL growth was just 4.8 percent, because of (the hypermarket closures). In the second quarter it was 7.2 percent, but later slowed due to a slowdown in food inflation from 14.4 percent in the second quarter to 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter," said Sukhanova at UBS.

O'Key's full-year revenue, including new stores, rose by 12.9 percent to 92.2 billion roubles ($2.93 billion), just below 94-97 billion roubles forecast.

O'Key is aiming for 25-30 percent sales growth in 2012, its chief executive told Reuters in December.

As of end-December, it had 71 stores, including 42 hypermarkets and 29 smaller supermarkets.

