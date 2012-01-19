MOSCOW Jan 19 Russian grocery chain O'Key said on Thursday its 2011 like-for-like revenues increased 5.3 percent year-on-year, below its 6 percent forecast.

In the fourth quarter, like-for-like sales growth slowed to 5.6 percent from 5.9 percent in the third quarter and 7.2 percent in the second quarter.

Overall sales, including new stores, rose by 12.9 percent to 92.2 billion roubles ($2.93 billion)in the whole of 2011, missing the company forecast of 94-97 billion roubles.

O'Key is aiming for 25-30 percent sales growth in 2012, its chief executive told Reuters in December. ($1 = 31.5168 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)