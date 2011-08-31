(Adds CEO comment, details, shares)

* Retailer says profit in line with forecasts

* Blames economy, roof accident for poor sales

MOSCOW, Aug 31 Russian food retailer O'Key (OKEYq.L) posted a first half net profit in line with forecasts, saying a difficult economic environment and a fatal accident at one of its St Petersburg stores had weighed on the business.

The company, one of Russia's top four retailers, said net profit rose 25.3 percent in the first six months of the year to 1.1 billion roubles ($38.1 million).

That matched an analyst consensus forecast of 1.1 billion roubles, according to the Interfax news wire.

"Macroeconomic conditions were characterised by high inflation and slower growth in real wages. These factors had a negative impact on the business," Chief Executive Patrick Longuet said in a statement.

Forecasts for Russian GDP growth in 2011 were trimmed by the government to 4.1 percent last week from an earlier 4.2 percent.

Longuet added that the business had also been affected by the closure of 15 hypermarkets in January following the collapse of a roof under heavy snow, killing at least one person.

Shares in O'Key, which raised $420 million in a London IPO last November, are trading at around $7.7 each, well below the IPO price of $11.

Russia's big two retailers X5 (PJPq.L) and Magnit both missed analyst forecasts when they reported first half results last week. ($1 = 28.852 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker, Editing by Alfred Kueppers)