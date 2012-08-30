* Hypermarket chain to invest $500 mln by 2016 in new format

* To open 100 small supermarkets in Moscow by 2016

* To buy a chain in Togliatti for $20 mln

* H1 net up 36 percent to 1.5 billion roubles

* Revenue up 26.5 percent to 54.1 billion

MOSCOW, Aug 30 Russian food retailer O'Key will invest $500 million by 2016 in a smaller store format for the Moscow region, aiming to grab customers in a market where its core hypermarket business faces strong competition.

The company, which opened its first store in St Petersburg in 2002, has been expanding rapidly and as of June 30 had 75 stores, including 45 hypermarkets and 30 supermarkets.

While St Petersburg accounts for almost half its total store count, O'Key is targeting the Moscow region with the smaller outlets as competitors such as Germany's Metro and France's Auchan have saturated the market with the large format.

"We have chosen the Moscow region due to high potential of this market. But this market is quite difficult for hypermarket development and this new project provides an opportunity to do it (get a foothold) quicker," Chief Executive Officer Patrick Longuet said on a conference call on Thursday.

The first store of the new type, which will be smaller than its existing supermarkets, will be opened in 2014, and by 2016 a total of 100 outlets should be in place.

Longuet added that the company remained focused on its core hypermarket business in other Russian regions.

He also said O'Key planned to buy a nine-store supermarket chain in the Volga region city of Togliatti for $20 million, including the cost of refurbishing the acquired stores.

Longuet reiterated its full-year 2012 sales growth guidance of 25 to 30 percent and said the company aimed to grow its selling space by 30 percent next year when it could open around 14 new stores.

Its first-half revenue grew 26.5 percent to 54.1 billion roubles, supported by a 7.9 percent rise in like-for-like sales and an increase in the selling space.

O'Key said net profit for the first half rose 36 percent to 1.5 billion roubles ($47 million), matching Reuters poll forecasts.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 33.7 percent to 3.70 billion roubles for a 6.8 percent margin.

The company also confirmed a forecast for an EBITDA margin of 7.8-8.0 percent and like-for-like sales of 7 percent.

Last year, it was hurt by the closure of a number of its hypermarkets following a fatal accident at one of its stores.