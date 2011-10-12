MOSCOW Oct 12 Russian food retailer O'Key (OKEYq.L) said on Wednesday its third-quarter sales grew 10.4 percent to 21.8 billion roubles ($691 million), a slowdown from a 12.6 percent increase in the previous quarter.

Like-for-like sales growth slowed to 5.9 percent from 7.2 percent in the second quarter, impacted by slower food inflation and seasonal drop in consumption of vegetables and fruit, O'Key said in a statement.

The LF sales growth was driven by a 6.7 percent increase in the average bill, while traffic, or the number of transactions, was down 0.8 percent.

However, in September O' key posted positive LF traffic, it said, without giving details.

The company opened two stores in the period -- one hypermarket and one supermarket -- increasing selling space to more than 300,000 square metres.

In January-September, the company's sales were up 11.5 percent year-on-year to 64.2 billion roubles. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by John Bowker)