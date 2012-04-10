MOSCOW, April 10 Russian food retailer O'Key reported on Tuesday a 12.1 percent rise in first quarter like-for-like sales, up from a 5.6 percent increase in the previous quarter.

The company said sales were driven mainly by a higher number of transactions which rose 7.2 percent year-on-year, while average ticket or bill, the second component of the like-for-like sales figure, was up 4.6 percent.

"During the first quarter general market conditions looked healthy for retailing, except for the low food inflation which did hamper our progress on average basket," Chief Executive Patrick Longuet said in a statement.

Overall sales rose 29.4 percent in the quarter to end-March to stand at 26.3 billion roubles ($886.94 million), O'Key said in a statement.

O'Key is targeting 25-30 percent growth in 2012 sales after a 12.9 percent rise last year held back by temporary store closures after a roof collapse. ($1 = 29.6525 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)