MOSCOW, July 10 Russian food retailer O'Key reported on Tuesday a 4 percent rise in second-quarter like-for-like (LFL) sales, after an increase of 12.1 percent in the first quarter.

"Following the high LFL progress recorded during the first quarter, over a low 2011 base, the second quarter saw continued growth in traffic despite returning to a more regular comparable base," O'Key said in a statement.

Total sales increased 23.5 percent to 27.2 billion roubles ($824.49 million), driven by growth in selling space. ($1 = 32.9899 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)