MOSCOW, April 24 O'Key, Russia's fourth-largest food retailer, on Tuesday posted a 20.7 percent rise in net profits for last year and said it planned rapid expansion of its network of hypermarkets.

The company, which had 71 stores at the end of 2011, said lower financing and tax costs plus price increases and improved purchasing terms helped full-year profit rise to 3.2 billion roubles ($108.30 million).

"We reaffirm our long-term targets. We aim to expand our hypermarket network organically at an annual rate of 30 percent, and we are also expanding our land bank to ensure we complete our planned store openings over the next two years," said Chief Executive Patrick Longuet.

Russia's biggest retailers are all expanding to take advantage of increasingly affluent consumers.

O'Key, which raised $420 million in a London initial public offering in 2010, ranks behind Russia's big retailers X5 Retail Group, Magnit and Dixy Group.

Longuet, who joined O'Key in 2007 from privately-owned French retailer Auchan, also confirmed a long-term profitability target of more than 8 percent at the core earnings level. This came in at 8.1 percent of sales in 2011, down from 8.6 percent in the preceding year.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 5.4 percent to 7.5 billion roubles on revenue of 93.1 billion roubles.

Revenue was up 12.7 percent while like-for-like sales increased 5.3 percent.

In December, Longuet said in an interview with Reuters that O'Key was targeting 25-30 percent revenue growth in 2012. ($1 = 29.5477 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova. Editing by Jane Merriman)