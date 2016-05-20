May 20 Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, a
Republican, on Friday vetoed a bill that called for jail terms
of up the three years for doctors who performed abortions,
saying the legislation "would not withstand a criminal
constitutional legal challenge."
The bill approved a day earlier in the Republican-dominated
legislature would have made performing an abortion a felony and
also called for revoking the licenses of any doctor who
performed one.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and Heide Brandes
in Oklahoma City; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)