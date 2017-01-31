Jan 31 An airline maintenance worker in Oklahoma
found 31 pounds (14 kg) of cocaine in the nose cone of an
American Airlines jet after it arrived from Colombia,
police said on Monday.
Seven bricks of the drug, with a street value of at least
$200,000, were discovered on Sunday night at the carrier's
maintenance base in Tulsa, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
said in a Facebook post.
"A technician went to check the electronics bay ... and some
of the insulation looked new. He moved it and saw one of the
bricks," the sheriff said.
The flight, a Boeing 757, originated in Bogota, and landed
in Miami. It was sent on to Tulsa for maintenance checks because
the base in Miami was too busy, the sheriff said.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating
the incident, the sheriff said.
No one from the airline was immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; editing by John
Stonestreet)