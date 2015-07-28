NEW YORK, July 28 Devon Energy and
Stephens Production each shut a waste injection well in Oklahoma
after a Monday earthquake, according to the Oklahoma Corporation
Commission.
The two wells shut were the Chambers and Hopfer wells.
Stephens' Cat in the Hat well is cutting volume by 50 percent,
according to a statement from the Commission.
The actions were voluntary, not required, according to the
statement. Devon did not respond immediately to requests for
comment.
