HELSINKI, April 1 Finland's Okmetic, said on Friday that it had received a takeover offer from China's National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG) for the maker of silicon wafers used in semiconductors and analog circuits.

It said NSIG had offered 9.20 euros ($10.49) and a dividend of 0.65 euros per Okmetic share, which represents a premium of close to 30 percent to its closing price on Thursday.

The board of Okmetic unanimously recommended shareholders accept the offer.

Okmetic shares were up 24 percent to 9.41 euros at 0935 GMT.

($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jason Neely)