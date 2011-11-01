By Charmian Kok
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 1 Infrastructure and civil
engineering firm OKP Holdings Ltd hopes to achieve
record revenue next year, boosted by contracts resulting from
Singapore's plans to build new highways and expand existing
roads, a senior company executive said.
OKP, which specialises in road works, expects revenues to
fall this year following a record 2010 when the firm achieved
sales of S$139.9 million ($111.8 million), due to lagged revenue
recognition from existing design-and-build contracts.
But OKP is bullish about prospects as Singapore's Land
Transport Authority (LTA) is in the early stages of a S$54
billion expansion of the city-state's road and rail network that
will take place over the next 10 years, Executive Director
Daniel Or told Reuters in an interview.
"The momentum should pick up naturally by next year," he
said.
Next year "can be even better than 2010, because the order
book is bigger than before," he added.
Or said he expects OKP's order book, which stands at S$433.4
million currently, to grow by about 10 percent per annum over
the next three years.
Singapore plans to widen several highways such as the
Central Expressway, which links the northern part of the island
to the city-centre, and Tampines Expressway, which connects the
eastern and northern part of the island. It also intends to
build a new North-South expressway.
The plan to widen existing roads and expressways to solve
growing congestion on Singapore roads is positive for road
builders like OKP, DMG & Partners said in a report.
Besides working on public sector projects, OKP intends to
expand into property development and construction to diversify
its earnings.
Or said he expects OKP's revenue from property to grow
steadily at 10-15 percent a year, as its partnership with oil
and gas conglomerate China Sonangol will open more opportunities
in future. China Sonangol owns 14.2 percent of OKP.
In December, OKP won a contract from China Sonangol to build
a luxury condominium near Singapore's Orchard Road shopping belt
with Soilbuild Group Holdings.
China Sonangol has another upcoming residential development
in Singapore, which OKP hopes to co-develop, Or said.
($1 = 1.252 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)