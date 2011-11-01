SINGAPORE Nov 1 Infrastructure and civil engineering firm OKP Holdings Ltd hopes to achieve record revenue next year, boosted by contracts resulting from Singapore's plans to build new highways and expand existing roads, a senior company executive said.

OKP, which specialises in road works, expects revenues to fall this year following a record 2010 when the firm achieved sales of S$139.9 million ($111.8 million), due to lagged revenue recognition from existing design-and-build contracts.

But OKP is bullish about prospects as Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) is in the early stages of a S$54 billion expansion of the city-state's road and rail network that will take place over the next 10 years, Executive Director Daniel Or told Reuters in an interview.

"The momentum should pick up naturally by next year," he said.

Next year "can be even better than 2010, because the order book is bigger than before," he added.

Or said he expects OKP's order book, which stands at S$433.4 million currently, to grow by about 10 percent per annum over the next three years.

Singapore plans to widen several highways such as the Central Expressway, which links the northern part of the island to the city-centre, and Tampines Expressway, which connects the eastern and northern part of the island. It also intends to build a new North-South expressway.

The plan to widen existing roads and expressways to solve growing congestion on Singapore roads is positive for road builders like OKP, DMG & Partners said in a report.

Besides working on public sector projects, OKP intends to expand into property development and construction to diversify its earnings.

Or said he expects OKP's revenue from property to grow steadily at 10-15 percent a year, as its partnership with oil and gas conglomerate China Sonangol will open more opportunities in future. China Sonangol owns 14.2 percent of OKP.

In December, OKP won a contract from China Sonangol to build a luxury condominium near Singapore's Orchard Road shopping belt with Soilbuild Group Holdings.

China Sonangol has another upcoming residential development in Singapore, which OKP hopes to co-develop, Or said. ($1 = 1.252 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)