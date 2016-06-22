June 22 Okta Inc, a U.S. cloud identity
management company valued at $1.2 billion in its latest private
fundraising round, has hired Goldman Sachs Group to lead
an initial public offering or outright sale, people familiar
with the matter said.
Okta's exploration of both an IPO and a sale underscores the
dilemma faced by several technology companies this year, as the
frothy stock market valuations of many of their peers begin to
come down, prompting potential buyers to enter the fray.
Okta could file for an IPO as early as the second half of
this year, the people said this week. However, the San
Francisco-based company has also held talks with technology
peers about being acquired, and could pursue a sale if it
believes it can fetch a significantly higher valuation than in
an IPO, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Okta and Goldman Sachs declined
to comment.
The market for technology IPOs remains choppy. Software
provider Twilio Inc is expected to price its initial public
offering on Wednesday, marking only the third U.S. technology
IPO of the year.
Meanwhile, acquisitions have been picking up. Earlier this
month, technology security firm Symantec Corp said it
would buy privately held cyber security company Blue Coat
Systems Inc for $4.65 billion in a cash deal that will ramp up
Symantec's enterprise security business.
Blue Coat had been planning for an IPO that it thought would
value the company at roughly $3.8 billion, a source familiar
with the IPO said, asking not to be named as the valuation was
not public.
One of Okta's competitors in identity management, Denver,
Colorado-based Ping Identity Corp, was also sold earlier this
month. The acquirer, private equity firm `Vista Equity Partners
Management LLC valued Ping at more than $600 million, according
to a source familiar with the deal, who asked not to be named
because the figure is not public.
Okta helps companies organize passwords and authenticate the
identity of employees who log into work applications made by
other software firms. Its customers include satellite TV
provider Dish Network Corp and hospitality company MGM
Resorts International.
Okta has raised a total of roughly $230 million to date with
investors such as Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock
Partners and Khosla Ventures, Janus Capital Group and Altimeter
Capital.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco and Lauren Hirsch
in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)