NEW DELHI Ola, India's biggest ride-hailing service, said on Thursday it has appointed former Infosys Ltd executive Rajiv Bansal as chief financial officer, joining other technology start-ups attracting top officials from leading companies.

Bansal, former finance chief and advisor to the chief executive of Infosys, India's second-largest software services exporter that counts Apple Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc as clients, will join Bangalore-based Ola in January.

In India, Ola competes with Uber Technologies Inc, which in recent months has hired three mid-level bankers from Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the latest to leave Wall Street banks for Silicon Valley startups.

In recent months, Ruth Porat, former chief financial officer at Morgan Stanley left to go to Google parent Alphabet Inc, and Michael Evans, former vice chairman and head of Asia at Goldman, moved to China e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding as president.

Ola, which has more than 350,000 vehicles registered on its platform across 102 Indian cities, earlier this month said it has raised $500 million from investors including Japan's SoftBank Group.

The latest round of funding will help it grow its existing services and to invest in new markets and products.

Bansal, who was responsible for managing finance functions and adhering to regulatory and compliance requirements at Infosys, will replace Mitesh Shah who will lead Ola's strategic finance initiatives.

