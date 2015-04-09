Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 9 India's biggest online taxi business Ola has raised about $314 million in a fresh round of funding from investors including billionaire Russian Yuri Milner's DST Global, a company filing showed.
Ola, backed by Japan's Softbank Corp, also received investments from private equity investors Accel Partners, Tiger Global and Steadview Capital in the latest round of funding. Ola competes with United States-based Uber in India.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order