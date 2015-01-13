EU lawmakers Says Brexit can be revoked - draft position
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Parliament said in a draft position paper on Wednesday that Brexit can be revoked.
Jan 13 Olainfarm AS :
* Invests 9.6 million euros ($11.33 million) in new final dosage form production unit
* New unit includes final dosage form site for nitrofuranes, small batch production unit and final dosage development laboratory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8470 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Parliament said in a draft position paper on Wednesday that Brexit can be revoked.
* Song Rui Lin has been appointed as a non-executive director of company Source text ( http://bit.ly/2njzTVf ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)