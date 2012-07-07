SINGAPORE, July 7 Singapore agricultural
commodities firm Olam International on Saturday said
it had set up a $2 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme to
raise funds for working capital and possible acquisitions.
Using the notes programme, a company can from time to time
issue various debt securities subject to the same set of
conditions.
DBS Group, HSBC and Standard Chartered
are the programme's joint arrangers and dealers.
Shares of Olam, which is part-owned by Singapore state
investor Temasek, have fallen around 12 percent this
year, lagging the 13 percent rise in the benchmark Straits Times
Index.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Ron Popeski)