UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeats without change to text)
Dec 23 Olam International Ltd : * Entered into agreement to sell up to 14.99 percent stake in Open Country Dairy Ltd, New Zealand to Talley's Group Ltd for up to NZ$46.5 million * Currently the second largest shareholder of Open Country Dairy with a 24.99 percent stake after Talley's 55.54 percent holding * Transaction will release cash for Olam while still maintaining product off-take arrangements with ocd * Transaction is not expected to have any material financial impact on Olam for the financial year ending June 30, 2014 * Source text for Eikon
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources