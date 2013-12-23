(Repeats without change to text)

Dec 23 Olam International Ltd : * Entered into agreement to sell up to 14.99 percent stake in Open Country Dairy Ltd, New Zealand to Talley's Group Ltd for up to NZ$46.5 million * Currently the second largest shareholder of Open Country Dairy with a 24.99 percent stake after Talley's 55.54 percent holding * Transaction will release cash for Olam while still maintaining product off-take arrangements with ocd * Transaction is not expected to have any material financial impact on Olam for the financial year ending June 30, 2014 * Source text for Eikon