SINGAPORE, June 20 Singapore commodities firm
Olam International Ltd said on Wednesday its chief
financial officer, Krishnan Ravi Kumar, is leaving the company
to pursue a new career outside the agri-commodity sector.
Ravi Kumar has led the corporate finance and treasury
function for Olam for almost 20 years, the company said in a
statement. He will continue in his present role till end July.
Shekhar Anantharaman, one of three executive directors on
Olam's board, will take on a broader role covering finance and
business development.
Anantharaman will lead the company's overall strategy and
new business development activities, as well as oversee the
corporate finance and accounts, banking and treasury, audit and
corporate affairs, strategic investments as well as investor
relations functions.
Previously, he oversaw Olam's global edible nuts, spices and
vegetable ingredients and packaged foods business. He also had
regional oversight of the company's operations in China, Brazil,
Argentina and North America, among other roles.
