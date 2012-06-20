SINGAPORE, June 20 Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd said on Wednesday its chief financial officer, Krishnan Ravi Kumar, is leaving the company to pursue a new career outside the agri-commodity sector.

Ravi Kumar has led the corporate finance and treasury function for Olam for almost 20 years, the company said in a statement. He will continue in his present role till end July.

Shekhar Anantharaman, one of three executive directors on Olam's board, will take on a broader role covering finance and business development.

Anantharaman will lead the company's overall strategy and new business development activities, as well as oversee the corporate finance and accounts, banking and treasury, audit and corporate affairs, strategic investments as well as investor relations functions.

Previously, he oversaw Olam's global edible nuts, spices and vegetable ingredients and packaged foods business. He also had regional oversight of the company's operations in China, Brazil, Argentina and North America, among other roles. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)