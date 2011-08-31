SINGAPORE Aug 31 Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy India's Hemarus Industries for $73.8 million.

When completed, the deal will give Olam a sugar milling facility with a capacity of 3,500 tons crush per day (TCD) as well as a 20 megawatt co-generation facility.

Olam plans to invest a further $6.6 million to increase the sugar milling capacity to 5,000 TCD.

"This acquisition is another step forward in our plans to build a configuration of sugar milling assets in large sugar-producing countries that have a comparative cost advantage," Olam's president for the sugar business Devashish Chaubey said in a statement. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)