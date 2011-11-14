* Q1 net profit S$34.2 mln vs S$29.7 mln year ago

* Says accounted for cotton defaults in fiscal Q4

* Sees cotton mkt stabilizing with start of new crop season

By Eveline Danubrata and Harry Suhartono

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Singapore commodities firm Olam International reported on Monday a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit and said cotton markets appeared to have stabilised after months of volatility.

Cotton prices had quadrupled in six months before falling by more than half this year, hurting established commodities firms such as Glencore International and Singapore-listed Noble Group.

Analysts had been concerned that Olam would be caught up by defaults involving cotton players in the United States, which contributed to rival commodities firm Noble Group's first quarterly loss in 14 years.

"The unprecedented volatility seen in the cotton markets in the last cropping season seems to have now stabilized as we enter the new cropping season," Olam said in a statement.

The firm added at a media briefing that here had been some defaults in forward contracts for cotton, but these were accounted for in the last quarter of its 2010/11 financial year. The defaults will not impact the current financial year.

Olam said on Monday it earned S$34.2 million ($26.6 million) in the three months ended Sept 30, up from S$29.7 million a year ago, as an increase in overall sales volume helped to offset a drop in earnings from cotton.

While Olam's industrial raw materials business posted a 17 percent fall in net contribution from a year earlier, other segments -- edible nuts, spices and beans; confectionary and beverage ingredients; as well as food staples and packaged foods -- had put in improved performances.

Goldman Sachs said in a report last week that Olam's industrial segment, which constituted 23 percent of gross contribution for 2011 fiscal year, was largely driven by the cotton business.

"Olam is a bigger cotton player than Noble, so they might be slightly more diversified in terms of customer base, and customers might not want to default on them because they are a major player," Eugene Ng, an analyst at Singapore stockbroking firm UOB Kay Hian, said before the results.

Olam sources cotton from places such as the U.S, Australia, Brazil and Africa. The company also trades 20 different commodities ranging from almonds and cashews to cocoa and coffee. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)